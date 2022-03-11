Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian batting star and Test captain Aaron Finch replaced England's Alex Hales in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming Tata IPL 2022. Hales had opted out of the IPL citing bubble fatigue and his mental well-being.

Finch is Australia's ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, and so far has played 88 T20Is and scored 2686 runs comprising of two hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Finch has also played 87 IPL games and bagging over 2000 IPL runs. He will reportedly join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore.

"I am sad to announce that I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming IPL. Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubble's and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," Hales had said in a statement on Twitter.

"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue. I am truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being. I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer. I want to thank KKR for believing in we during the auction and for their ongoing support in recent weeks. I wish Baz, Shreyas and the team the best of luck for the tournament and hope to see the Knight Riders fans at some point in the future," he stated further.

"We respect Alex Hales' decision of choosing family and mental well-being over his participation in the upcoming season of the IPL. Bubble-life isn't easy, and a number of players around the world have shared their views on this topic. We will miss having him in the Galaxy of Knights this season, but we wish him all the best," Venky Mysore, the CEO and MD of KKR said while supporting the Englishman's decision.

Finch, Australia’s white-ball captain, will be joining the KKR camp soon as Hales' replacement.

“We are delighted to welcome Aaron Finch, the T20 World Cup-winning captain, to the Knight Riders family. He is excited about joining the rest of the KKR squad in Mumbai and we look forward to benefiting from his vast experience” Venky Mysore added.

Kolkata Knight Riders is set to play its first game in the tournament opener vs Chennai Super Kings on March 26.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma