New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had last won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2014 under Gautam Gambhir. That was their second title win under Gambhir. However, since then, KKR have failed to win another trophy in the cash-rich league.

In 2021, under the leadership of world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan, they had reached the final of the league, but lost to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs. However, the KKR would now hope to win their third IPL title under Iyer, whom they bought in IPL 2022 mega auctions.

This time, the KKR will begin their campaign against Dhoni's CSK from March 26 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Following is the full schedule of Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022:

March 26 – CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

March 30 - RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 15 - SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 23 - KKR vs GT - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 28 - DC vs KKR- 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7 - LSG vs KKR - 3:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 14 - KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 18 - KKR vs LSG - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Sheldon Jackson (wicket-keeper), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umesh Yadav.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma