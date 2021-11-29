New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2021, has picked four players each from Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals who can be retained by the respective franchises before the auction. The mega auction is most likely to happen in late December or January next year.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan picked up his players who can be retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022.

"Rohit Sharma number 1, Jasprith Bumrah number 2, number 3 Kieron Pollard, and number 4, I’m very clear on that, Ishan Kishan. He’s 23-years-old and has shown glimpses of what he can do and achieve. He’s a solid hitter when it comes to having a left-hand batsman at the top of the order and you can definitely invest in him because he will have at least 10 years of a good level of cricket, so Ishan Kishan," he said.

Talking about his picks from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Irfan named Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj as his picks.

"Obviously, when it comes to the auction, they'll be looking for a leader, that's one thing for sure. The guys who I think will look for retention, Virat Kohli number one for sure, Maxwell number two. I think the two other guys who I would like to see get retained, because it's slightly tricky, one because you have guys like Devdutt Paddikal, Chahal, Mohammed Siraj as well as Harshal Patel, who's been a Purple Patel for them, so he's been a consistent performer," said Irfan at Star Sports.

"So, out of those four, I would go for Chahal as well as Siraj because they offer different bowling skills. He can give you the new ball and he can give you those yorkers as well at the same time. Yes, Harshal Patel will be a big talking point as well, but if RCB thinks he's got the skill to do really well at the Chinnaswamy Stadium regularly, then in place of Siraj, they might go for Harshal Patel," he added.

Talking about Rajasthan, Irfan stated the Skipper Sanju Samson is a most obvious choice and "second number will be Jos Buttler because he's been in fantastic form, one of the best hitters going around especially if you are talking about white-ball cricket, so you don't want to miss out on that wicket-keeper batsman, who can bat up the order and down the order as well. The other guy, people might be tempted for Ben Stokes because he's a wonderful all-rounder, but I think I would put Jofra Archer in the same category as Jasprith Bumrah because you don't find many bowlers like that".

"So, I definitely would like Rajasthan Royals to retain Jofra Archer, and the fourth one, I am very tempted for Yashasvi Jaiswal because he's a young guy, who’s shown a lot of potentials and he could be the guy you could invest in," he added.

Posted By: Ashita Singh