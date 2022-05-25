Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: The newcomers Gujarat Titans after defeating Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League has sealed their spot in the IPL 2022 Finals. On May 24th, Gujarat Titans become the first team to enter IPL 2022 summit clash. Now, the team will clash with the winners of the Qualifier 2 for the IPL 2022 title. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan by 7 wickets in a high scoring match on Tuesday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The Hardik Pandya-led side chased down 189 runs in just 19.3 overs sparing 3 balls. Owing to in-form batter David Miller who scored 68 of 38 balls, the team reached the franchise's first final ever in style. Joining the tournament as debutants, Hardik Pandya's side impressed fans as they literally dominated the league stage of the tournament to qualify for playoffs before any other team.

Gujarat Titans defeated fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants to seal their spot in the qualifiers with 20 points. The franchise will now make their home ground--- at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, that too in an IPL Final. Now as the franchise has made it into the finale of IPL 2022, we have brought you the journey of the team in this year's tournament.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 journey:

March 28: Vs Lucknow Super Giants - Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets

April 2: Vs Delhi Capitals - Gujarat Titans won by 14 runs

April 8: Vs Punjab Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets

April 11: Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - SRH won by 8 wickets

April 14: Vs Rajasthan - Gujarat Titans won by 37 runs

April 17: Vs Chennai Super Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets

April 23: Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Gujarat Titans won by 8 runs

April 27: Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets

April 30: Vs Bangalore - Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets

May 3: Vs Punjab Kings - Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets

May 6: Vs Mumbai Indians - Mumbai Indians won by 5 runs

May 10: Vs Lucknow Super Giants - Gujarat Titans won by 62 runs

May 15: Vs Chennai Super Kings - Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets

May 19: Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - RCB won by 8 wickets

May 24: Vs Rajasthan Royals- Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets

List of Top moments of Gujarat Titans from IPL 2022:

David Miller's fiery 94

David Miller’s unbeaten knock of 94 against Chennai Super Kings is something to remember. The knock came when in a very crucial match.

Rashid Khan's 4 wickets

Rashid Khan made the match against Lucknow Super Giants more memorable for GT fans. GT was restricted to 144/4 ad Rashid Khan dismissed 4 wickets giving only 24 runs.

Hardik Pandya's fabulous 87

Hardik Pandya played a captain’s knock of 87 off 52 balls in a match against Rajasthan Royals. Pandya was coming off an unbeaten 50 in the previous match, and he continued his positive form in this one as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh