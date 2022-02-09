New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Ahmedabad franchise, which will be led by superstar all-rounder Hardik Pandya, will be called 'Gujarat Titans', announced the owners on Wednesday. The announcement was made just days before the mega auctions for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are held Karnataka's Bengaluru.

In a press release, the owners also said that the Narendra Modi Stadium - world's largest cricket stadium - will be the team's home, adding that the franchise's name "echoes the ambitious spirit of Gujarat".

"Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years," it said. "The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch".

Siddharth Patel of CVC Capital Partners, who is the owner of Gujarat Titans, said their core principle would be to make the franchise a "courageous and open hearted team". Explaining the reason behind naming the team 'Gujarat Titans', Patel said he wants the franchise to achieve great things for Gujarat and its passionate fans.

"Our aim for this cricketing franchise is to be one of the most inspiring and inclusive anywhere in the world, which will help to underpin its long-term success and reputation," he said.

"As we approach the league's mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game," he added.

"We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world," he further said.

The Ahmedabad franchise is one of the two teams, along with Lucknow, to be introduced in the 10-team IPL 2022. Before the mega auctions, the team has picked Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore) as its captain, along with Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore).

