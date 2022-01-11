New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After a long hustle and tussle, the new IPL franchise Ahmedabad received the Letter of Intent from BCCI. And now, as per the reports, the Ahmedabad franchise has cleared their intention on whom they want as the captain of their team.

According to the reports, the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise will be appointing senior India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain for its maiden season in the Indian Premier League, for which it has got the all-clear from the BCCI.

"Yes, the Ahemdabad franchise has received their Letter of Intent. However, they have been doing their back-room work for some time as it's a huge process. As far as we know, Hardik has been zeroed in on as the captain of the franchise," a senior IPL source told PTI.

Both the new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad have the right to choose three players from the pool of available players as part of the draft pick before the mega auction.

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan in Ahmedabad for IPL 2022:

As per the reports apart from locking Hardik Pandya for the team captain, Ahemdabad has also almost finalised Rashid Khan and Indian Batter Ishan Kishan ahead of the mega auction.

"Hardik with his local connect and being a proven IPL performer for Mumbai Indians for so long was an obvious choice as captain and premier player.

"The franchise has almost finalised its deal with Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan and dashing keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as their second and third picks from the draft. As of now, that's what is finalised unless there are changes at the last moment," the source said.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad franchise had already appointed Ashish Nehra as it's head coach along with Vikram Solanki as director of cricket and Gary Kirsten as team mentor.

Although, no official date has been announced yet it is most likely that, the 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru in the second week of February.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Glenn Maxwell are among some of the big names that the existing franchises have decided to retain for IPL 2022.

