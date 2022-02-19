Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Gujarat Titans, one of the two newest IPL franchises, announced Saturday that they have created a virtual space in the Metaverse, titled, ‘The Titans Dugout’. The said space is aimed towards engaging with the fans throughout the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. With this, Gujarat Titans claimed that it has become the first sports team in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its community of fans and players.

In the coming days, the Gujarat Titans will unveil their team logo for ‘The Titans Dugout’. “The event will witness Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Captain Hardik Pandya and promising young talent Shubman Gill interacting with each other and revealing the logo in The Metaverse,” an official release said.

“Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce Gujarat Titans entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and The Titans Dugout in The Metaverse will provide an immersive and engaging experience for our fans. We strongly believe that this will not only give our fans an exciting experience, but also will be a unique way for our fans to interact and engage with the team,” Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, said in an official statement.

Gujarat Titans has built a strong team combination at the mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team’s draft picks – Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

