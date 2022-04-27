Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Despite Umran Malik's maiden five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets, thanks to Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan's late blitz at the 40th game of the tournament here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat bowlers provided a decent start to their team after they dismissed Hyderabad skipper Williamson (5 off 8) and Rahul Tripathi (16 off 10). However, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram hit fifties, helping their side set a 196-run target for Gujarat.

While Sharma smashed 65 off 42 balls with three sixes and six fours, Markram's 40-ball 56 consisted of three sixes and two fours. The two shared a 96-run stand for the third wicket. Later, Shashank Singh (25 off 6 balls) smashed Lockie Ferguson (0/52 in 4 overs) for three successive sixes to score 25 runs in the innings' final over.

For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three wickets for 39 runs from his four overs. Besides Shami, Yash Dayal (1/24) and Alzarri Joseph (1/35) were the other two wicket-takers for Gujarat.

Gujarat's innings started in the right direction with Wriddhiman Saha hitting a 38-ball 65 with one six and 11 fours. He was well supported by Shubman Gill (22 off 24), but Gujarat lost crucial wickets of Hardik Pandya (10 off 6) and David Miller (17 off 19) in the middle overs.

Abhinav Manohar was also dismissed for a golden duck as Umran Malik (5/25) picked his maiden five-wicket haul in the cash-rich league. Except for Pandya's wicket, all other four wickets of Umran were bowled as the batsmen were defeated by his pace.

However, a late blitz from Rahul Tewatia (40 off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 off 11) helped Gujarat chase 195 easily inside their 20 overs.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 195/6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 65, Aiden Markram 56; Mohammed Shami 3/39).

Gujarat Titans: 199 for 5 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 68, Rahul Tewatia 40 not out, Rashid Khan 31 not out; Umran Malik 5/25).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma