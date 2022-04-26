New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the 15th Indian Premier League on April 27th. The match between the current number 1 and number 2 teams will be played in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium starting at 7:30 pm. GT is currently leading the IPL points table with 6 wins and 12 points on the other hand SRH is second to them on the table with 5 wins and 10 points.

Here's everything you need to know about the 40th match of IPL 2022 between Gujarat and Hyderabad:

GT vs SRH: Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at previous matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters. The toss-winning team choosing bowling first will have an added advantage in the game.

GT vs SRH: Dream XI Prediction

Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi (C), Aiden Markram, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sunder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid-Khan, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami (VC)

GT vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande

GT vs SRH: Full squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Millier, Gurkreeat Singh Maan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mathew Wade (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Domnic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, and R Sai Kishor.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh