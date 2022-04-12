Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is the captain of the Gujarat Titans team, has become the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Hardik achieved this feat during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Hardik took 1,046 balls to reach the milestone and also became the third-fastest player in the world to smash 100 sixes, after West Indies' Andre Russel and Chris Gayle. Rishabh Pant is the second fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in the IPL. He took 1224 balls to reach the milestone.

Hardik's feat, however, got overshadowed by the result of the match as Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped Gujarat Titans' three-match winning streak.

SRH captain Kane Williamson led from the front with a solid 57 while Nicholas Pooran gave the finishing touches with a late flourish as Hyderabad beat Gujarat by 8 wickets.

Hardik's unbeaten 50 had taken Gujarat Titans to 162 for 7 after being sent in to bat, but that was never going to be enough, as Williamson, who struck his first fifty of the season, anchored the Sunrisers' chase, as they crossed the line in 19.1 overs.

SRH thus recorded their second consecutive win after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

Williamson, whose 46-ball knock was studded with two fours and four sixes, first added 64-runs with opener Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32 balls) to lay the foundation of the win.

Williamson then forged a 40-run stand with Rahul Tripathi, who retired hurt on 17, to inch closer to the win.

Pooran (34 not out off 18 balls) sealed the deal with his brutal hitting after Willaimson was out in the 17th over. His innings was studded with two fours and an equal number of sixes. He hit a six to finish the match, taking his side to 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs.

Speaking after the match, Hardik said: "I think batting wise we were 7-10 runs short, that would have made difference in the end. We started well with the ball, but those two overs where they scored 30 runs, got them back into the game. IPL is tough so I tried to show some toughness (against Malik). That (blow to the helmet) woke me up. They bowled well and stuck to their plans, credit to them for the way they bowled. We need to learn from the mistakes, we will have a conversation and a laugh as we have out next game in a couple of days."

SRH captain Williamson, meanwhile, said: "I thought a very good game of cricket. Probably it was a par total. They had a strong bowling attack. We wanted to get partnerships and we got that. The guys have been clear about the roles. There are a number of challenges. The execution was largely good. It was tough to hit through the line. Nice to get some partnerships and get across the line. It is just about guys going out there and trying to perform for the team. It was a nice improved performance today."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 15, while Gujarat Titans will square off against Rajasthan Royals on April 14.

