Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Gujarat Titans, the first team which qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs will now face the inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Qualifiers 1 at the Eden Gardens on May 24th. The much-awaited match will be an interesting one to watch as, after this game, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will get its first finalists. Gujarat Titans, the debutants of the cash-rich league displayed some class cricket to dominate the group stage of IPL while Rajasthan Royals owing to Chahal's brilliance and Buttler's firey batting ended their group stage at 2nd spot in the points table of the marquee event.

Here are Key Players to watch out for in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1:

Yuzvendra Chahal

The purple cap holder, Yuzvendra Chahal is currently crushing batsmen with his deliveries. The RR spinner has prized out the best of the batsmen this season and his stats stands at 26 wickets in 14 matches. Yuzvendra's performance will likely be a game changer in the Qualifier of IPL 2022.

Jos Buttler

The RR opener had smashed 491 runs in the first 7 games. Jos Buttler looked all set to break Virat Kohli’s season record of 973 runs. His tally current stands at 629 runs from 14 games. RR's batsman will be a key player to watch out for in the most important match of the tournament.

Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titan's skipper Hardik weighed in a lot in the franchise's win throughout the event. Pandya has scored 413 runs in 13 matches of the event with 4 fifties and a strike rate of 131.52. It will be crucial for GT's skipper to perform in the first Qualifier of GT's inaugural IPL edition.

Shubman Gill

Batsman Shubman Gill has notched up more than 400 runs this season. He in his young career has shown big game temperament. Gujarat Titans will be hoping for the batsman to spread the same magic he has been doing since the first match of the tournament.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has done wonders with both bat and ball in the current season. He has so far taken 18 wickets at an average of 22. Apart from this, 91 runs have also been scored at a strike rate of 207 and he has hit a total of 9 sixes in the tournament till now.

Posted By: Ashita Singh