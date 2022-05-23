Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: In the first Qualifier of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals on May 24th, Tuesday. The much-anticipated match between Rajasthan and Gujarat will be played in Eden Gardens at Kolkata starting at 7:30 pm. Whichever team will win the first qualifier will become the first finalist of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, the losing team will get another chance to play against the winning team of the Eliminator round in Qualifier 2.

Here's everything from the pitch report to Dream 11 and the probable playing XI of Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals:

GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is known for its better batting track. However, spinners can get some assistance as the match progresses. The pitch is expected to behold its nature to support batsmen in the first qualifier.

GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 72% humidity and 11-14 km/hr wind speed. There are 56% chances of precipitation during the game.

GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Dream 11

Jos Buttler (C), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid-Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson , Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen , Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Posted By: Ashita Singh