Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: With hopes to continue its winning streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans has won both of its inaugural games at the IPL 2022, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and would hope to continue their winning momentum. Currently, they have four points with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.495. Similarly, Punjab Kings have played three games, winning two matches and losing one. They too have four points with an NRR of +0.238.

Following are the key details you need to know about the game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings:

Weather Forecast: The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius on Friday. The precipitation will likely be around 10 per cent while humidity levels will stay around 58 per cent. The wind speed, meanwhile, will be around 21 km/hr.

Pitch Report: The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is expected to support the batsmen. A high-scoring game is expected to take place between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on Friday.

Dream 11 Prediction: Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Predicted Playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/ Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, and Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Mathew Wade (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, and Mohammed Shami.

Full Squad:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Prerak Mankand, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell, Shahrukh Khan, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Arshdeep Singh, Odean Smith, Sandeep Singh, Writtick Chaterjee, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porell, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Vaibhav Arora.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Millier, Gurkreeat Singh Maan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mathew Wade (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Domnic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, and R Sai Kishor.

