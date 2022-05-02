New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The number 1 team on the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans will face Punjab Kings in match 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The match between Punjab and Gujarat will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 3rd from 7:30 pm. The match will be broadcasted at Star Sports on Television while live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Here's everything from the pitch report, Dream 11 to the probable playing XI for the 48th match of IPL between GT and PBKS:

GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The wicket at DY Patil Stadium is batting friendly. It is expected to provide some assistance early on but batters can play their shots freely. Spinners will have a key role to play. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase the total.

GT vs PBKS: Dream 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

GT vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

GT: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livinstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

GT vs PBKS: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Posted By: Ashita Singh