Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the 51st game of the Indian Premier League on Friday, May 6. The match between Mumbai and Gujarat will be played at Brabourne stadium from 7:30 pm. Gujarat Titans are leading the race for qualifying in IPL 2022 playoffs while Mumbai Indians are the first team this year to get eliminated from IPL 2022 qualifiers.

Here's everything from the pitch report, Dream 11 to the probable playing XI for the 51st match of IPL between GT and MI:

GT vs MI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is expected to favour batters as it has favoured them in the previous few games this season. The par score will remain around 170-180 with the dew factor expected to play a big role.

GT vs MI: Dream XI

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav,. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tilak Verma, Rashid Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith.

GT vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan / Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

GT vs MI: Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

