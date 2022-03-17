New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket fans are now gearing up for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will begin from March 26 with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

This year's IPL - a 10-team event - will have 70 league games and four playoffs which will be played in a duration of 65 days, said the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) while adding that the final league match will be played between Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The BCCI has said that 20 games each will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai while Pune's Brabourne and MCA International stadium will organise 15 matches each.

"There will be 12 double headers in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST," the BCCI said in a release. "The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29 May will be announced later."

Following is the IPL 2022 complete schedule:

From this year, IPL will be a 10-team event with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants being the new entrants. The BCCI said the 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five, adding that all franchises would play 14 games.

According to the BCCI, Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants. Meanwhile, Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma