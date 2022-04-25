New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 is underway and the cricketing world and fans are excited. So far, fans have witnessed some class performances by batsmen and bowlers of different franchises. Right now, Rajasthan Royals players are on top of the Purple Cap and Orange Cap list. Batsman Jos Buttler is leading the Orange Cap list with 491 runs with an average of 81.83 runs in 7 matches and Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap list with 18 wickets in 7 matches. However, the tournament has still many games left and this list of Purple Cap and Orange Cap can change moving forward. With IPL being in its full swing in India after 2 years of a gap here’s a look at Purple Cap and Orange Cap Winners from IPL history:

Full List of Purple Cap Winners of IPL:

Sohail Tanvir (2008) - Rajasthan Royal's Tanvir hogged all the limelight as he grabbed 22 wickets in only 11 matches to win the Purple Cap.

RP Singh (2009) - Deccan Chargers' left-hand pacer RP Singh became the first Indian bowler to win the Purple Cap, grabbing 23 wickets in 16 matches.

Pragyan Ojha (2010) - Spinner Pragyan took 21 wickets in 16 IPL games to become the first spinner to win the Purple Cap. He represented the Deccan Chargers franchise then.

Lasith Malinga (2011) - Picking 28 wickets in 16 matches, Malinga broke the all-time top wicket's record in a single season in 2011, while playing for MI.

Morne Morkel (2012)- The bowler claimed 25 wickets in 16 games for Delhi Daredevils at an average of 18.12 and emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Dwayne Bravo (2013)- Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Dwayne Bravo broke Malinga's IPL record of 28 wickets when he took 32 wickets in 18 IPL matches in the 2013 season.

Mohit Sharma (2014) - Mohit roared his way to the top of the wicket-takers charts with 23 wickets in 16 matches.

Dwayne Bravo (2015) - Bravo bagged his second after a gap of only one season as he returned to the top of the bowling charts with 26 wickets at 16.38.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2016) - Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowler Bhuvneshwar emerged as the leading wicket-taker in 2016 with 23 wickets in 17 games.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (2017)- Bhuvneshwar continued his good run with the ball to become the first bowler to win successive Purple Cap in IPL cricket. He bagged 26 wickets in 14 matches in 2017.

Andrew Tye (2018) - Australia's Tye emerged at the top of the wicket-taker's charts with 24 wickets in 14 matches.

Imran Tahir (2019) - Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir topped the wicket-taker's charts with 26 wickets in 17 games in the 2019 edition.

Kagiso Rabada (2020) - Star pacer Rabada bowling for Delhi Capitals in 2020 ended as the highest wicket taker with 30 wickets in 17 games.

Harshal Patel (2021) -Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal blew away batting line-ups with 32 wickets in 15 matches.

Full List of Orange Cap Winners:

Shaun Marsh (2008)- For Kings XI Punjab, Shaun Marsh emerged as the top scorer with 616 runs and bagged the orange cap in the inaugural season of IPL.

Matthew Hayden (2009) - For Chennai Super Kings, Matthew won the Orange Cap with 572 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar (2010)- For Mumbai Indians, in the year 2010 Sachin Tendulkar with 618 runs emerged as the Orange Cap winner.

Chris Gayle (2011)- Chris Gayle playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged as the Orange Cap Holder with 608 runs.

Chris Gayle (2012) - Proving to be the universe boss, Chris playing for RCB for the second time won Orange Cap with 733 runs.

Michael Hussey (2013) - Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey emerged as the orange Cap winner with 733 runs.

Robin Uthappa (2014)- Playing for KKR, Robin Uthappa in the 7th edition of the tournament emerged as Orange Cap winner with 660 runs.

David Warner (2015)- For SRH, with 562 Captain David warner won the orange cap in 2015.

Virat Kohli (2016) - With the highest runs in a single IPL to date, Virat Kohli playing for RCB with 973 runs emerged as the winner of Orange Cap in the 9th season of the IPL.

David Warner (2017)- With 641 runs and playing for SRH, for the second time, David won the orange cap

Kane Williamson (2018) - He emerged the lead scorer of the tournament with 735 runs and won the orange cap.

David Warner ( 2019) - For the third time, this SRH batsman emerged as the orange cap winner of the tournament with 692 runs.

KL Rahul (2020)- For Punjab Kings, with 670 runs KL Rahul emerged as the winner of the orange cap.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2021)- This CSK batsman enthralled everyone as he emerged as the orange Cap winner with 635 runs.

