New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thrilling 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) is all set to begin from March 26 and this year's IPL will be much different from the previous editions. The IPL 2022 will have 10 teams competing against each other with two new franchises entering the IPL arena. The two teams that will debut in IPL 2022 are Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants. The tournament's first match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Now, just ahead of the start of the cash-rich league, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced some new rules related to COVID-19, super-over, decision review system (DRS).

COVID-19-related rules change:

“Unable to field a team on account of COVID for any match due to having less than 12 players available in the playing XI (of which at least 7 must be Indian) plus 1 substitute fielder,” the BCCI in its statement, as quoted by Cricbuzz, said.

“The BCCI, at its discretion, will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the issue will be referred to the IPL Technical Committee. The decision of the IPL Technical Committee will be final and binding,” it added.

As per the previous rule, the board will attempt to reschedule the match for later in the season. If this is not possible, the franchisee will be deemed to have lost the match with its opponent being awarded 2 points.

Two DRS referrals per team:

The BCCI has communicated the Playing Conditions to all the franchises and one of the welcome additions is the provision of two Decision Review System (DRS) referrals per team. So far, every team has been allowed only one review.

New MCC rules to be applicable in IPL 2022:

Also, all new rules recommended by the MCC will also be applicable, which means saliva won't be allowed to shine the ball, a restriction that came into effect due to COVID-19 but has been codified as a permanent change by the custodian of cricket laws.

The new MCC code has also moved run-outs at non-striker's end, popularly called 'Mankading', out of the law relating to "unfair play". The dismissal, which often triggers debates on the 'spirit of the game', is now categorised as just a run out.

According to new MCC cricket laws set to be implemented in international cricket from October 1, 2022, a new batsman will have to take strike even if the player who was dismissed had crossed over before the catch was taken. “Upon a catch dismissal, irrespective of whether the batsmen have crossed or not the incoming batsman will take the strike, except if it’s the last ball of the over,” the BCCI statement said.

Super Over:

Another big change will be in Super Overs. As per the BCCI, if weather conditions hamper the completion of a super over in a playoff game or final, the team who finished highest in the league stage will be declared winners.

“If conditions do not permit a Super Over, or subsequent Super Overs within the time available to determine the winner as described, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, finished in the higher position in the league table will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match," the statement said.

