Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Gujarat Titans on Sunday defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to win their maiden title. In the 15th edition of IPL Rajasthan Royals has given a total of 130 runs in 20 overs after winning the toss and Gujarat Titans in response scored 133 runs in the summit clash. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Shubman Gill cruised GT's ship towards winning the title clash of the cash-rich league. Now, Gujarat Titans have become the titleholder of the 15th edition of IPL. After their grand win over Rajasthan, Twitter erupted with congratulatory posts and wishes.

Here, take a look at Twitter Reactions on Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals. First of all, the Twitter handle of the winning team shared a post and mentioned that they have now become the IPL 2022 Champions:

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to congratulate Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and wrote, "GT @gujarat_titansshowed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure effect their superlative performance. Great leadership from@hardikpandya7& many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten#AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy!"

GT @gujarat_titans showed us what it takes to win the world's toughest T20 championship.Being debutants, they never let the pressure effect their superlative performance. Great leadership from @hardikpandya7 &

many congratulations to @Gary_Kirsten #AshishNehra. Enjoy the trophy! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2022

' Meanwhile, Amit Mishra praised GT's good game and wrote, "Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL, Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL. Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022."

Mocked for not having a strong team on paper at the begining of IPL



Surprised everyone with their performance and won the IPL.



Gujarat Titans have taught all of us an important lesson of life. #GTvsRR #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/2sm2VLmARC — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 29, 2022

VVS Laxman congratulated the team and wrote, "Every match they played they got a new hero. Stuff of dreams for a franchise playing their first season. Many congratulations@gujarat_titans! #IPLFinal." Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag wrote, "What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans.@hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal."

Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @gujarat_titansCHAMPIONS #IPL2022 Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain @hardikpandya7and the team 👏 👏 Great innings at the big stage @ShubmanGill👏."

Posted By: Ashita Singh