Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more. When IPL started over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.

For Hardik Pandya and Gujrat's head coach Ashish Nehra, this journey of two months has been nothing short of spectacular. They have made a lot of people eat a humble pie because many, including experts, termed them a team of no-hopers post-auction. But then you wouldn't call cricket a "game of glorious uncertainties" if everything would be decided on paper.

For Titans, if this is about carving a niche in front of the home crowd, Rajasthan would like to do it for someone, who would be watching up from the stars -- Shane Warne -- Rajasthan's forever first Royal. With the Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Salunkhe, Swapnil Asnodkar and Niraj Patel, Warne had guided the tournament's then cheapest team to victory. Thirteen summers have gone but there is no Warne in flesh and blood to watch his beloved team complete a cycle of life and sport.

IPL 2022 Final, RR vs GT Match Details:

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Timings: The match will start at 8 pm, IST.

Where To Watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Pitch Report:

Narendra Modi Stadium, earlier known as Motera Stadium, is a good scoring ground in T20Is. The average 1st innings total is 174 in T20Is while the average 2nd innings total is 166. The pitch is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at the records in matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters in the first innings more.

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Head-To-Head Stats:

Despite being the newbies in the IPL, Gujarat Titans displayed a wonderful team game to reach all the way to the finals. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals under Sanju Samson remained consistent throughout the IPL 2022. The two teams have met on two occasions in the IPL 2022 and Gujarat Titans emerged as the winner in both the matches, holding an advantage of 2-0 in the head-to-head record.

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Probable Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

IPL 2022, Final, GT vs RR Dream XI Predictions:

Team 1: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Obed McCoy

Team 2: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Sanju Samson, Rashid Khan, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami.

IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Full Squads:

RR: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan