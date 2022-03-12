New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore named Faf du Plessis as captain ahead of Tata IPL 2022 season. The captaincy crown of RCB was long put on mighty Virat Kohli prior to the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

The Leader of the Pride is here!



Captain of RCB, @faf1307! 🔥#PlayBold #RCBCaptain #RCBUnbox #ForOur12thMan #UnboxTheBold pic.twitter.com/UfmrHBrZcb

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022

Soon after, Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video of its former captain Virat Kohli, in which he said that he is happy to pass on the baton.

“Happy to pass on the baton to Faf! Excited to partner with him and play under him” - A message from @imVkohli for our new captain @faf1307. 🤩#PlayBold #RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/lHMClDAZox

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma