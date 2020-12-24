IPL 2022: The BCCI on Thursday said that 2022 edition of the IPL will be a 10-team tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Thursday gave its nod to add two new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make it a 10-team tournament from the 2022 edition. The decision to make IPL a 10-team tournament was made at the 89th AGM of the BCCI in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

"Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL," news agency PTI quoted a top BCCI source as saying.

Currently, the IPL is contested between eight teams. However, a 10-team IPL would mean 94 games and cash-rich league can get extended two and half month.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Thursday also decided to back the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its bid to include cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

Apart from this, the BCCI has also decided to speak to the central government on tax exemption to host ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and 50-over World Cup 2023. News agency reported that BCCI secretary and treasurer will speak with the government on this matter.

Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

It was also learnt that the general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board.

Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma