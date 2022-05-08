Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Clouds of COVID-19 shrouded the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday after one of their net bowlers tested positive for the highly contagious infection. The rest of the squad was once again forced into isolation hours ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

"One net bowler tested positive today morning in test. Players have been asked to stay in rooms," news agency PTI quoted IPL sources as saying.

The clash between the CSK and DC will begin at 7.30 pm on Sunday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Now, the Delhi Capitals will have to undergo another round of testing and till then all members will have to be isolated in their rooms.

According to IPL rules and regulations, a minimum of 12 players, including seven Indians, are needed for the game to go ahead as per the schedule. It, however, can be rescheduled if the minimum player requirement is not met.

This is the second time during this ongoing season of the IPL that the Delhi team has been forced into isolation. Earlier, six members of the Delhi Capitals - including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, wicket-kepeer batsman Tim Seifert, and physio Patrick Farhart - had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this, their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), originally scheduled to be played in Pune, were also moved to Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma