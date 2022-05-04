New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, May 6th. The match between Delhi and Hyderabad will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm. The match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports channel on television and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Here's everything from the pitch report, Dream 11 to the probable playing XI for the 50th match of IPL between DC and SRH:

DC vs SRH: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is high-scoring as per previous games at the stadium witnessed big totals. Teams winning toss are expected to bat first.

DC vs SRH: Weather Forecast

The temperature at Brabourne Stadium will hover around 34° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chances of rain are just 7% at night. The humidity will be around 66% during the day and rise to 81% at night.

DC vs SRH: Dream 11

David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik (vc), Shardul Thakur, Marco Jansen.

DC vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

DC vs SRH: Full Squad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

