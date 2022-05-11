Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday strengthened its chances to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after it defeated Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Chasing a target of 161, the Delhi Capitals won with 11 balls to spare, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's 89 off 62 balls and David Warner's unbeaten 52 off 41 balls.

Opting to bowl first, the Delhi Capitals bowlers did a decent job by restricting Rajasthan Royals to 160 for six. Royals' innings didn't start on a bright note after they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butler for 19 and seven runs respectively.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin smashed his first half-century in T20 cricket, helping his side recover. made a 38-ball 50, while Devdutt Padikkal struck 48 in 30 deliveries after RR were asked to bat first.

Looking confident after having hitting a few boundaries, including two maximums and a ramp shot over keeper Pant, Ashwin went along nicely and brought up his half-century in 38 balls.

However, the premier off-spinner got out soon after reaching the landmark with Marsh coming back into the attack to give DC the breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Padikkal smashed Axar Patel for two sixes -- one over deep backyard point and another over long-on -- as RR looked to force the pace.

Padikkal then scored two successive fours off Marsh, even as Nortje had RR skipper Sanju Samson (6) caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-wicket. Later, Riyan Parag hit Nortje for a massive six, helping his side reach 160 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Just like Royals, Capitals also didn't get a good start after their opener Srikar Bharat was dismissed for a duck by Trent Boult.

However, Warner and Marsh helped their side chase 160 easily. While Marsh's innings ended on 89, Warner remained not out. In the end, Pant smashed a four-ball 13 as Delhi chased their target easily.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals 160 for 6 in 20 overs (R Ashwin 50, Devdutt Padikkal 48; Mitchell Marsh 2/25, Anrich Nortje 2/39, Chetan Sakariya 2/23).

Delhi Capitals 161 for 2 in 18.1 overs (Mitchell Marsh 89, David Warner 52 not out; Trent Boult 1/33).

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma