Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 22nd. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 pm. Earlier, this game was supposed to be played at Pune, but BCCI changed the venue of the DC vs RR match in light of the recent detection of covid-19 cases in the Delhi camp. Meanwhile, till now, DC and RR have played 24 matches in which DC has won 12 and RR has won 12.

Here's everything you need to know about the 34th match of the IPL 2022 between Delhi and Rajasthan:

DC vs RR: Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede is high scoring and in the last two matches, the team defending total won. The pitch will remain pretty much the same and toss-winning teams are expected to bowl first.

DC vs RR: Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Friday with a humidity level of 23 per cent. Meanwhile, the precipitation will be around 10 per cent, while the wind speed is expected to be around 6 km per hour.

DC vs RR: Dream 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sanju Samson(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs RR: Probable playing XI

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Prasidh Krishna.

