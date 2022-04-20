New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, scheduled to be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been shifted from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after a fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the Rishabh Pant's side, said the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

In a release, the top cricketing body in India said the decision was taken as a "precautionary measure" after Delhi Capitals' wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert's RT-PCR test reports showed him infected with COVID-19. Here it should be noted that Seifert had also contracted COVID-19 last season when he was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, the board said the Delhi Capitals' clash with Punjab Kings will go as per the schedule.

"The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today," the BCCI said.

According to IPL rules and regulations, a minimum of 12 players, including seven Indians, are needed for the game to go ahead as per the schedule. It, however, can be rescheduled if the minimum player requirement is not met.

Meanwhile, six COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi Capitals camp till now. Earlier, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had tested positive for the virus. Before him, physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane tested positive for the infection.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma