Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they face a hot and cold Punjab Kings (PBKS) led by Mayank Agarwal for the 32nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Till now, the Delhi Capitals have reported five COVID-19 cases, including Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Due to this, the match has been shifted to Mumbai from Pune by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). Now, all squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11 prediction, probable playing XI, and full squad of Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings:

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been batting friendly so far in this season of the IPL. For the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the pitch is once again expected to be another bonanza offer for the batsmen. For bowlers, it would once again be difficult for them to contain the flow of the runs.

Weather forecast:

The temperature is expected to hover between 29 to 34 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Wednesday with a humidity level of 60 per cent. Meanwhile, the precipitation will be around 10 per cent, while the wind speed is expected to be around 26 km per hour.

Dream 11 prediction:

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh.

Probable playing XI:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Full squad:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma