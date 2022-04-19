Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI on Tuesday announced that they have changed the venue of the DC vs PBKS match in light of the recent covid-19 outbreak in Delhi Camp. BCCI announced the change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to an undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.

The change of venue of the DC vs PBKS match comes in a day prior to the match. The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent.

On Monday, April 18th, 5 member of the Delhi Capitals including physio Patrick Farhart, massage therapist Chetan Kumar, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media member Akash Mane had tested positive.

The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble." the release further stated.

"From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th has returned negative."

Meanwhile, the first Covid case in the ongoing IPL emerged when Farhart tested positive last week ahead of RCB vs DC clash.

Delhi Capitals currently struggling in the tournament to make it in the top 4 spots. The team, led by Rishabh Pant, has won 2 out of its 5 matches so far. With just 4 points in 5 matches, Delhi in this season of the IPL is in the 8th spot in the IPL 2022 points table

