New Delhi/ Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - which is scheduled to begin shortly - between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is doubtful as another overseas player of the Rishabh Pant's side has tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection.

According to news agency PTI, New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert has been found infected with COVID-19. The 27-year-old had trained with rest of the squad on Tuesday. "We were tested in the morning and we will be tested again shortly. We continue to be isolated," a player told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier, five COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi Capitals camp, including all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was later admitted to a hospital. Besides Marsh, physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane were found infected with the virus.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition," the IPL franchise had said in a release.

Later on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had shifted the match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to Mumbai from Pune. In a statement, the board said the game has been moved to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to ensure no COVID infection goes undetected in the bio-bubble.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 32 – Delhi Capital versus Punjab Kings from MCA Stadium, Pune to Brabourne – CCI scheduled on April 20th, 2022, to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The COVID positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble."

"From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma