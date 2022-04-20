Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Despite the recent COVID-19 cases in their camp, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't let themselves get distracted and defeated Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets in the 32nd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Electing to field first after the match got a go-ahead barely an hour before the start of play, the bowlers did a wonderful job for the Delhi Capitals, restricting the Punjab Kings to just 115 runs in their 20 overs.

All bowlers bowled exceptionally well for Delhi with Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picking up two wickets each. Axar was the most economical bowler for his side as he gave just 10 runs from his four overs, picking the crucial wickets of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

For Punjab, they were never able to stabilise their innings and were left tottering at 35/2 after losing openers Mayank Agarwal (24) and Shikhar Dhawan (9) early. Jonny Bairstow (9), Livingstone (2), and Shahrukh Khan (12) also failed to stabilise Punjab's innings, before wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma - who struck five boundaries - scored 32 off 23 balls, resurrecting his side's innings.

Mayank's side would have come with some hopes of challenging the Delhi batsmen, but David Warner (60 not out) and Prithvi Shaw (41) disseminated their hopes, smashing Punjab bowlers all around the Brabourne Stadium.

Warner, who was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, scored his 53rd IPL fifty, which included 10 fours and one solitary six. Meanwhile, Shaw's 20-ball innings consisted of seven fours and a six. In the end, the Delhi Capitals easily got the job done with 57 balls to spare.

"I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers. Was grateful that we were able to get out of our rooms and play tonight," said Warner after the match.

Delhi Capitals would now face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 22 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after the game was shifted by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune due to the recent COVID-19 cases in their camp.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings would face Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 25 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 115 all out in 20 overs (Jitesh 32; Kuldeep 2/24, Lalit 2/11, Axar 2/10)

Delhi Capitals: 119/1 in 10.3 overs (Shaw 41, Warner 60 not out)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma