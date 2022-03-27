: Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise with 5 titles in its kitty so far, will play against Delhi Capitals starting 3:30 PM on Sunday, March 27. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians led by captain Rohit Sharma, were on the verge of making the IPL hat-trick last season but fell short of making it to the playoffs. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are yet to win an IPL title and would like to make a fresh attempt to revitalise their chances to get close and closer to the lucrative IPL trophy.

DC vs MI: Weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C on the matchday with 65 per cent humidity and 24 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

DC vs MI: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium generally is reported to be helpful for both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor playing an important role later in the match.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur are some players you must necessarily pick in your Dream11 team.

Expected Dream11 team for DC vs MI match:

Rishabh Pant ( C ) (WK), Rohit Sharma(VC), Prithvi Shaw, Tim David, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Tymal Mills, Jaidev Unadkat

Predicted playing-11 for the DC vs MI match:

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad

Tim Seifert(WK), Prithvi Shaw, Kona Srikar-Bharat(WK), Rishabh Pant(WK)(C), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Pravin Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vicky Ostwal, Lalit Yadav, David Warner, Ashwin Hebbar, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians Squad

Rohit Sharma(C), Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi, Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Aryan Juyal(WK)

