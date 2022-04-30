Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batters after an underwhelming display in their previous win, while Lucknow Super Giants must be eager to shrug off overdependence on skipper KL Rahul when the two teams clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Delhi has endured a tough couple of weeks with a mini COVID outbreak in their camp and a no-ball controversy, however, Rishabh Pant and his troops came out from it to march to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. While the win boosted the Capitals, who are sixth on the points table, playoff chances, the middle order collapse while chasing an easy total will be a cause of concern.

LSG, meanwhile, are on course to sealing a playoffs berth, sitting at number three on the points table with six wins from nine outings. However, LSG will hope they can break away from the overdependence on captain Rahul, who has been in sublime form. Rahul has two centuries and a fifty under his belt this season and his innings have been the bedrock of LSG's wins. Such is the dependence on the skipper that all three of LSG's losses have come when Rahul has failed to get going.

DC vs LSG Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 pm, IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

DC vs LSG Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at previous matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters.

DC vs LSG Probable Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Dushmanth Chammera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

DC vs LSG Dream XI Predictions:

KL Rahul (C), Prithvi Shaw (VC), Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

DC vs LSG Full Squad:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

