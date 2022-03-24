New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will begin from March 26 with the first encounter between Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This year's IPL will be played with some major changes including the number of teams which have been increased to 10 with the introduction of two new franchises including Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

One of the most loved teams in IPL, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will begin their campaign on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians and the franchise would look to win their first IPL title this season. Delhi Capitals have some new names in their ranks and the management would look to get out the best from them. The Delhi Capitals have reached the playoffs in the previous IPL season. In 2020, the side had managed to reach the final for the first time but they came up short against Mumbai Indians.

Here is the full schedule, date, time and venue of all IPL 2022 matches to be played by Delhi Capitals:

March 27: vs Mumbai Indians, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 2: vs Gujarat Titans, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 10: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

April 16: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 20: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 22: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, MCA Stadium in Pune

April 28: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 3:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 5: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7:30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 8: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 16: vs Punjab Kings, 7:30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

