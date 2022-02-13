LIVE IPL 2022 Mega Auction Day 2 Updates: On day 2 143 player will go under the hammer. (file image)

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following a successful day 1, the focus would shift to the day 2 of the mega auctions for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which would be held on Sunday in Bengaluru. On day 2, 143 player - including Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi and Jimmy Neesham - will go under the hammer.

On day 1, 74 players - out of which 20 are overseas - were sold with the 10 teams spending Rs 388.10 crore between them. Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore) and Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore) had clinched the most eye-popping deals. Shreyas Iyer was also sold for a staggering Rs 12.25 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders while Shardul Thakur was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.

Here are the LIVE Updates IPL Mega Auctions Day 2:

12:45 hours: Jayant Yadav has been sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.70 crore.

12:39 hours: New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham goes unsold.

12:35 hours: England's Liam Livingstone, with base price of Rs 1 crore, has been sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore. Meanwhile, Dominic Drakes was bought by Gujrat Titans for Rs 1.10 crore.

12:30 hours: Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan, Saurabh Tiwary, Aaron Finch and Cheteshwar Pujara have remained unsold so far.

12:20 hours: Mandeep Singh has been sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore.

12:13 hours: Ajinkya Rahane sold to Kolkata Knight Riders.

12:12 hours: South Africa's Aiden Markram sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 260 lakh.

12:02 hours: Just In: Day 2 of the auctions has begun.

11:47 hours: Thank you team management for putting support in me and giving me the opportunity for this year's competition. Looks like it's gonna be a very exciting one and we are developing a nice little squad and very excited to get over there, England opening batter Jason Roy said after getting bought by Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

11:31 hours: Really happy to be back in CSK and thank you so much Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and management for showing faith in me. I couldn't imagine playing for another team. I only wanted to play for CSK, says Deepak Chahar.

11:21 hours: We had a clear vision of who we wanted to bring into our team at the auction. We were looking to build a strong core team around our retained players and were looking at players that would add balance to our squad. We got some interesting picks and are looking forward to tomorrow when our squad will be complete, says Punjab Kings Head Coach Anil Kumble.

10:55 hours: The day 2 of the mega auction will be shortly.

10:50 hours: How much money is left for each franchise:

Punjab Kings with Rs 28.65 crore have a total of 13 players – They can buy up to 12 players

Mumbai Indians with Rs 27.85 crore have a total of 10 players – They can buy up to 15 players

Chennai Super Kings with Rs 20.45 crore have a total of 12 players – They can buy up to 13 players

Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 20.15 crore have a total of 15 players – They can buy up to 10 players

Gujarat Titans with Rs 18.85 crore have a total of 14 players – They can buy up to 11 players

Delhi Capitals with Rs 16.50 crore have a total of 17 players – They can buy up to 8 players

Kolkata Knight Riders with Rs 12.65 crore have a total of 12 players – They can buy up to 13 players

Rajasthan Royals with Rs 12.15 crore have 14 players – They can buy up to 11 players

Royal Challengers Bangalore with Rs 9.25 crore have 15 players – They can buy up to 10 players

Lucknow Super Giants with Rs 6.90 crore have 15 players – They can buy up to 10 players

10:40 hours: In this phase, players like Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi and Jimmy Neesham are in the fray.

10:35 hours: On day 2, 143 players will go under the hammer.

10:30 hours: The auctions will resume at 12 pm on Sunday.

