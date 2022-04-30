Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Pace sensation Umran Malik's performance will be followed again keenly when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Malik has been the find of the season as he outsmarted the top batters of the world with his brutal pace. His 5/25 show against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause, is considered one of the best bowling displays in IPL history.

The right-arm tearaway pacer from Jammu has become the talk of the ongoing IPL after clocking over 150 kmph consistently. He has so far picked up 15 wickets from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.00. But despite his heroics with the ball, SRH eventually fell short by five runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game.

CSK's problems compounded further when they lost against Punjab Kings by 11 runs in their last game. And any further lapse from here on could spell doom for the defending champions. CSK have been undone by their failure to click in all departments of the game and they would be looking for an inspirational show from new skipper Ravindra Jadeja to turn around their fate.

CSK vs SRH Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report:

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is considered as high scoring pitch and looking at previous matches played on the ground, the pitch is expected to assist batters.

CSK vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner / Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs SRH Dream 11 Predictions:

MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik (vc)

CSK vs SRH Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan