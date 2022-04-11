Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-anticipated match of IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB will be played on Tuesday. Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings on April 12 in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League. The match between the two franchises will be played at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather forecast, dream 11, and probable playing XI of the match between Bangalore and Chennai:

CSK vs RCB: Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is likely to play neutral and favour both batsmen and bowlers. As per earlier games, pacers are likely to get assisted by the pitch and spinners might get help in the later part.

CSK vs RCB Weather Forecast

The temperature at DY Patil Stadium at Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 32°C during the matchday with 73 percent humidity and 21 km/hr wind speed. There are 5 percent chances of precipitation during the game.

CSK sv RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Chris Jordan

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

CSK vs RCB Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Posted By: Ashita Singh