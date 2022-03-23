New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With hopes to retain their crown, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their campaign of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK, under Dhoni, has won four IPL titles - 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. In their last IPL final in 2021, the CSK had defeated Eoin Morgan-led KKR at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 27 runs to win their fourth title.

Following is the full IPL 2022 schedule of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings:

March 26 - vs KKR, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

March 31 - vs LSG, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 3 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

April 9 - vs SRH, 3.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

April 12 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium

April 17 - vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

April 21- vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil stadium, Mumbai

April 25 - vs Punjab Kings, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 1 - vs SRH, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 4 - vs RCB, 7.30 pm IST at MCA Pune

May 8 - vs DC, 7.30 pm IST at DY Patil Stadium

May 12 - vs MI, 7.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 15 - vs GT, 3.30 pm IST at Wankhede

May 20 - vs RR, 7.30 pm IST at Brabourne

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhransh Senapati, Hari Nishanth, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Verma, Mitchell Santner, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simranjeet Singh, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma