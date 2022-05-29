Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: The IPL 2022 Finals are here! After 73 games in the past 2 months, the high voltage final clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is underway. The tournament created the Guinness World Record for the world's largest cricket jersey. IPL achieved this feat during the summit clash of the 15th edition at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The certificate was presented to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. After the IPL Closing ceremony was over this huge jersey's display was announced by Ravi Shashtri.

The jersey sized approx 66*44 metres was numbered 15, representing the 15th edition of the tournament. It also held the symbols of all the 10 teams that participated in IPL 2022. The IPL took to Twitter and shared a video of the jersey launch at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Take a look:

A 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. 🔝 #GTvRR



Presenting the 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘆 At The 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱'𝘀 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera 👏 pic.twitter.com/yPd0FgK4gN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

Coming to the summit clash, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Gujarat Titans.

The Titans could have a significant psychological edge in this contest having won against the Royals in the first qualifier en route to the final. Add to that the expected full house in their own backyard at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with a world-highest capacity of 132,000, and the Titans could easily run out the firm favourites.

On the flip side, if there is one man who on his own can switch the narrative on his team's side, it's Jos Buttler. It was his record-equalling fourth century of the season in Qualifier 2 that dashed RCB's hopes of making it to the final. And yet again, the Englishman will be the key lynchpin at the top for the Royals.

