Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for COVID-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test and the team has now delayed its travel to Pune for its next IPL 2022 encounter with Punjab Kings, scheduled on Wednesday.

According to PTI, an Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was conducted which came positive. The report said that another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited.

"DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

"All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow," the source added.

According to a report in the Cricbuzz, the entire Delhi Capitals team is under quarantine with tests to take place on Monday as well as Tuesday. Delhi have been staying at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai for playing in IPL 2022.

The development comes after Delhi Capitals physio Farhart tested positive last week. "We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.

With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are placed in the bottom half of the points table. The team, led by young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, has won 2 out of its 5 matches so far. With just 4 points in 5 matches, Delhi are languishing on the 8th spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta