New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore under the captaincy of a new leader Faf du Plessis will start their Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 campaign from March 27 against Punjab Kings. The very first match of RCB for the 15th edition of IPL will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM.

RCB has one of the largest fan bases and despite being associated with some of the world-class cricketers including Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson with the franchise RCB has failed to win the title till now. However, the team has entered IPL finals three times in - 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Ahead of IPL 2022, RCB had retained 3 players including Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell and Md Siraj while releasing some of their key performers including promising batter Devdutt Padikkal and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. With a new team and a new Captain, RCB would look to bring the title home this time.

RCB schedule for IPL 2022, here:

March 27, 2022 PBKS vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

March 30, 2022 RCB vs KKR 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

April 5, 2022 RR vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

April 9, 2022 RCB vs MI 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

April 12, 2022 CSK vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

April 16, 2022 DC vs RCB 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

April 19, 2022 LSG vs RCB 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium

April 23, 2022 RCB vs SRH 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

April 26, 2022 RCB vs RR 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

April 30, 2022 GT vs RCB 3:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

May 4, 2022 RCB vs CSK 7:30 PM MCA Stadium, Pune

May 8, 2022 SRH vs RCB 3:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

May 13, 2022 RCB vs PBKS 7:30 PM Brabourne – CCI

May 19, 2022 RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudesai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Finn Allen (wicket-keeper), Luvinith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, and Siddarth Kaul.

Posted By: Ashita Singh