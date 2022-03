New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant on Monday attended the first training session with the side in Mumbai and expressed that all players are in a good frame of mind ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

"It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company."

Taking to Twitter Delhi Capitals uploaded a video of the training session and Pant's interview ahead of IPL 2022 and wrote, "#RP17 is here to talk about the new season, the new team, his bond with @RickyPonting and #IPL2022 taking place in 🇮🇳💙."

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment, "At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years."

Speaking about working with Head Coach Ricky Ponting for yet another season, Pant said, "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh