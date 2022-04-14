New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indian's (MI) disappointing show in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued on Wednesday after they lost their fifth straight game of this season against Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Mumbai, the most successful side in the history of the IPL with five title wins, is yet to open its account on the points table. Their net run rate (NRR) has also plunged to minus 1.072, which has left their fans worried about whether Rohit Sharma's side would be able to reach the playoffs or not.

Can Mumbai Indians reach playoffs of IPL 2022 from here?

Mumbai Indians still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit's side would now need to win eight out of their remaining nine games and bag 16 points to make them eligible to play for the playoffs. If they fail to bag the 16 points, it would be become really difficult for Mumbai Indians to seal a playoffs berth.

Remaining games of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Gians - April 16

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - April 21

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Gians - April 24

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 30

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - May 6

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - May 9

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - May 12

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - May 17

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - May 21

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewlad Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, and Basil Thampi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma