New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 is almost in the middle of the tournament, from here on winning games to reach qualifiers will be the top priority of all the 10 franchises. Right now, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals are at the top four positions of IPL points table 2022. Meanwhile, the two most successful teams in IPL history Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of it.

After losing 6 straight games in the initial phase of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians is at the 10th position while Chennai with 5 losses is at the 9th position and struggling in the current edition of the tournament. It seems that it is game over for MI and CSK in IPL 2022, but here are some possible scenarios that can lead Mumbai and Chennai to enter IPL 2022 playoffs.

Here's how Mumbai Indians can qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs:

The most successful IPL team, MI had won 5 titles in the tournament till now, while it is not new for them to lose initial games but losing 6 games in a row is a straight-up new record for Mumbai Indians in this nightmarish start of IPL 2022. Yes, the Rohit Sharma-led team is struggling right now as they have a net run rate of -1.048, the worst of the IPL 2022 so far. Meanwhile, the other two teams with negative NRR are CSK and SRH. From this current stage, Mumbai Indians will have to will atleast 7 matches out of the left 8 eight to survive in the tournament and that too with good margins to convert the current negative run rate into positive.

However, taking points tally to 14 isn't enough as this season of IPL has 10 teams and to mark their confirmation in top 4 MI should win all 8 of the remaining matches and bag 16 points to be among the contenders for play-offs as a tally like 12 points (6 wins) will not make them eligible for a playoff berth. Their chances to qualify for IPL 2022 knockouts also depend on other teams performances also.

Here's how Chennai Super Kings can qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs:

This is the second time after the 2010 agony that CSK had lost 4 matches in a row but the franchise usually qualifies for the play-offs except for 2020, when Chennai had its worst campaign ever and it failed to enter the top 4. The situation right now with MSD's franchise is similar as they have 2 points from 5 matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.745. Right now Chennai is in a slightly better position than Mumbai Indian but today's match with Gujarat Titans is extremely important for them to win to make entering the playoffs a little smooth otherwise CSK in their 9 remaining matches to win at least 6 of them to retain any chances of getting into playoffs. But keeping 10 franchises in mind, CSK needs to win 7 out of 9 matches and look to reach 16 points. Also, right now there are 7 teams with 6 or 8 points that will hit Chennai on their way to playoffs making at least 8 matches win a must in the tournament for a real shot at qualifying for playoffs.

Here's a list of MI's all remaining matches that Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:

April 21: MI vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

April 24: MI vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

April 30: MI vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 6: MI vs Gujarat Titans, 7.30pm IST, Brabourne Stadium

May 9: MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm IST, DY Patil Stadium

May 12: MI vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 17: MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

May 21: MI vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST, Wankhede Stadium

Here's a list of CSK's all remaining matches that Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022:

April 21, Thursday: Mumbai Indians vs CSK at DY Patil

April 25, Monday: Punjab Kings vs CSK at Wankhede

May 1, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK at MCA

May 4, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs CSK at MCA

May 8, Sunday: CSK vs Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium

May 12, Thursday: CSK vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

May 15, Sunday: CSK vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium

May 20, Friday: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK at Brabourne Stadium- CCI

Posted By: Ashita Singh