Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) due to a hip injury. The two-time IPL champion confirmed this development on Friday and said that Cummins has returned to his home in Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to play their next match on Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.. KKR said that they have not sought a replacement for Cummins for their match against SRH.

Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of #IPL2022 owing to a minor hip injury.



"Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League with a mild hip injury and has returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation. Following the match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Cummins, who bagged 3/22 from his four overs, underwent an MRI on his right hip," said an official statement from KKR.

Before leaving for Australia, Cummins said, "I had an amazing time in India, and I would like to thank KKR for taking care of my family and me. I wish all the team members the best of luck for the remainder of the tournament. I will be watching the games and be cheering on."

Cummins played only five matches in the IPL this year and picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of 17.0. With the bat, he scored 63 runs, which includes a blazing 14-ball 56 not out against Mumbai Indians -- the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL -- last month. KKR are on the brink of elimination, having logged just 10 points from 12 games.

Cummins had entered IPL 2022 on the back of leading Australia to a historic 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan. In the third and final Test at Lahore, Cummins picked figures of 5/56 and 3/23 in Lahore to play a crucial hand in Australia winning the match by 115 runs and emerging victorious in the series.

