New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad star Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday in match against Punjab Kings achieved the milestone of dismissing 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League history. He became the first Indian pacer to ever do so.

Bhuvneshwar scalped his 150th wicket at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Sunday by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan.

After the West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (174) and legendary Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga (170), SRH star is overall just the third pacer to bag 150 wickets in IPL.

Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157), Yuzvendra Chahal (151), and Harbhajan Singh (150) are the other three bowlers to have achieved the milestone.

In the match against PBKS, the 32-year-old put in an impressive performance for SRH as he took 3/22 from his four overs and combined with Umran Malik (4/28) to bowl out PBKS for 151. SRH batters chased the below-par score with seven balls left and grabbed the win by seven-wicket.

Meanwhile, Umran Malik who also shined in the match against SRH took 4 wickets. Speaking on which, Bhuvneshwar said, "More than (Umran) helping me, it means I am a target as batters think I'm slower. But watching him bowl fast and get wickets is a joy. Hope the others going after me leads to wickets and not boundaries (smiles)."

He added, "There was no swing so I looked to hit back of a length. That was my plan against Shikhar as I knew he would step out and look for the boundary. I looked to hit a hard length and find the top edge and luckily that's what happened, I looked to play with my field as well.

"I try to bowl to the batter's weakness or to the ground's dimensions. The wicket and my skills are what I look at."

This is the fourth win of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the 4th spot while for Punjab kings, this is their third loss in six games.

Posted By: Ashita Singh