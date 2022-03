New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022), set to start from March 26, will welcome fans in the stands after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 15th season of the cash-rich IPL 2022 will start from Saturday with a clash between defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan