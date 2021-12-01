New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The buzz over the mega auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) grew stronger today as the deadline for the 8 teams to announce the list of retained players ended yesterday. While Indian Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni were retained by their respective IPL teams while Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the big names to be released ahead of the mega auction.

It must be mentioned that the price at which the players are retained is not the price that will be deducted from the purse. Purse deductions of Rs 16 crore, 12 crore, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore for four players is set by BCCI. In the case of three players, Rs 28 crore is the standard deduction while for two players it is Rs 18 crore.

Now as the window for the retentions has been closed, all eyes are on the mega auctions. The exact dates for IPL 2021 mega auction are not revealed yet by BCCI, however, it is expected to take place in the first week of January 2022. Many overseas and domestic players will go under the hammer during IPL 2022 mega auction. Like the 2018 mega auction, the IPL 2022 mega auction will unpack a lot of surprises for fans.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 will also have two more teams -- Lucknow and Ahmadabad -- and they will be allowed to pick 3 players from the pool of released players from December 1 to December 25. Their allotted budget is Rs 33 crore. Players from the released list will be provided by IPL to the two new teams. The list will be prepared after speaking to the players and only if they agree their names will be put in the list else they will straight go into the auction.

Check list of retained by players by IPL Franchises:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore). Auction Purse: 48 crore

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore). Auction Purse 48 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 57 crore

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from overall purse) and Arshdeep Singh (4 crore). Auction PUrse: Rs 72 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 68 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 68 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 48 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore). Auction Purse: Rs 47.5 crore

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan