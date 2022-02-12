Bengaluru | Jagran Sports Desk: The ongoing IPL 2022 auction was briefly halted on its Day 1 on Saturday as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage while bidding process was ongoing. As per initial reports, Hugh is 'fine but a bit shaken'. It was reportedly a physical fall with no internal bodily issues. The auction is now scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM (IST) on Saturday with presenter Charu Sharma.

Hugh is a professional auctioneer, who has conucted over 2,500 auctions in his 35-years long career. In December 2018, Hugh was appointed by BCCI as the auctioneer for Indian Premier League (IPL).

More to follow…

Posted By: Mukul Sharma