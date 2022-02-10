New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 15th edition of IPL 2022 has gotten bigger and a lot better after the introduction of two new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. After a major change in the number of overall teams, the upcoming tournament is about to get even more interesting with the coming Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auctions.

Tata IPL 2022 Mega auctions will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Bengaluru. A total of 590 cricketers will go under the hammer. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

IPL Mega Auctions 2022: When and Where

The IPL Mega Auction 2022 will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Time

The IPL 2022 mega auction will start at 12:00 PM on Feb 12. The live coverage of the event will begin at 11:00 AM.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Live streaming Details

The IPL 2022 mega auction can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar from 11 am.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: TV telecast details

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at the above-mentioned time.

After the Retainments of players by the 10 franchises, CSK is left with 48 cr in their purse and 7 slots after retaining 3 players, KKR is left with 48 Cr and 6 slots after retaining 3 players, DC is left with 47.5 cr and 7 slots after retaining 4 players, MI is left with 48 cr and 7 slots after retaining 4 players.

On the other hand, PBKS is left with 73 cr in purse and 8 slots after retaining 2 players, RCB is left with 57 cr and 7 slots after retaining 3 players, RR is left with 62 cr and 7 slots after retaining 3 players, SRH is left with 68 cr and 7 slots after retaining 3 players.

Meanwhile, the two new franchises Lucknow Super Giants have 59 cr and Gujarat Titans have 52 cr in their kitty after roping in 3 players each.

Posted By: Ashita Singh